Dr. Spencer Moy, OD
Dr. Spencer Moy, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / College of Optometry.
Brooklyn Office1248 AVENUE U, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-1213
Advance Sight Eyecare Medical PC128 Mott St Ste 303, New York, NY 10013 Directions (718) 336-1213
My Mom was a patient of Dr. Moy for many years before moving to CA. Recently, she returned to NY and we saw an eye surgeon about cataract surgery. Dr. Moy had urged her to get it two years ago, but she refused. Now, she is more open to it, so I reached out to Dr. Moy to discuss whether to do the surgery or not. Even though he hadn't seen her since 2018, he agreed to speak to me immediately and was very caring and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Moy. He goes above and beyond a doctor's duties.
- Optometry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Toisan
- Portland VA Hosp
- State University of New York / College of Optometry
- Colgate University
Dr. Moy speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Toisan.
