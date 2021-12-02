Overview

Dr. Spencer Moy, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / College of Optometry.



Dr. Moy works at Spencer T Moy OD, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.