Spencer Fleek, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (2)
Overview

Spencer Fleek, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Spencer Fleek works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Spencer Fleek, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649871567
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Spencer Fleek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Spencer Fleek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Spencer Fleek works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Spencer Fleek’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Spencer Fleek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Spencer Fleek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Spencer Fleek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Spencer Fleek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

