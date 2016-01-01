Dr. Khuong Sovathana, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sovathana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khuong Sovathana, DC
Overview
Dr. Khuong Sovathana, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA.

Locations
East Valley Chiropractic42 Race St, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 294-8020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khuong Sovathana, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, French
- 1043359318
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sovathana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sovathana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sovathana speaks French.
Dr. Sovathana has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sovathana.
