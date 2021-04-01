Dr. Nikowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souha Nikowitz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Souha Nikowitz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Nikowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Psychologist347 5th Ave Rm 1500, New York, NY 10016 Directions (917) 403-6191
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nikowitz?
Dr. Nikowitz helped me in countless ways. I tried a few therapists before I found her, and I immediately felt the difference of someone who truly listens. She has extensive psychology knowledge, a wry wisdom about life, and a compassionate manner. She tells you the truth you need to hear even if it hurts, but she empowers you to make real changes in your life. I have referred two friends to her and they also love her. I'm hoping my insurance changes so I can see her again, but she is worth every penny and minute in-network or out.
About Dr. Souha Nikowitz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982779666
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nikowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nikowitz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nikowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nikowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.