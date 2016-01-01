Soraya Behbehani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Soraya Behbehani, MFCC
Overview
Soraya Behbehani, MFCC is a Counselor in San Diego, CA.
Soraya Behbehani works at
Locations
Kim Ajlouny Psy.d.5850 Oberlin Dr Ste 330, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (619) 920-8892
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Soraya Behbehani, MFCC
- Counseling
- English, Persian
- 1033299540
Soraya Behbehani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Soraya Behbehani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Soraya Behbehani speaks Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Soraya Behbehani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Soraya Behbehani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Soraya Behbehani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Soraya Behbehani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.