See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Sorana Pop, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sorana Pop, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sorana Pop, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Phoenix.

Sorana Pop works at IMS Primary Care in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anasazi Internal Medicine PC
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 4100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-5040
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sorana Pop?

    Sep 22, 2022
    I wanted to take the time to share what a caring, compassionate provider Liana Pop is. She listens! This is so important in the medical field but so rarely done. Doctor's "hear" but don't always listen....and I am so thankful to have someone like her as my primary care provider. She was so compassionate with me concerning on ongoing condition I have and was willing to write me a referral to a specialist/surgeon who I desperately wanted to see for a consult and second opinion. She communicates quickly via the portal and it is so evident that she truly cares for her patients.
    NancyCC — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sorana Pop, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sorana Pop, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sorana Pop to family and friends

    Sorana Pop's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sorana Pop

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sorana Pop, FNP.

    About Sorana Pop, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164802690
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Phoenix
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sorana Pop, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sorana Pop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sorana Pop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sorana Pop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Sorana Pop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sorana Pop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sorana Pop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sorana Pop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sorana Pop, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.