Soquel Schafer, PA-C
Overview
Soquel Schafer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Locations
Dermatologic Plastic Surgery Clinics of Ca84 Santa Rosa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 591-4727
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Soquel was knowledgeable and friendly. She explained herself clearly and respected our preferences to lean towards nutritional over allopathic remedies.
About Soquel Schafer, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1215442991
Frequently Asked Questions
Soquel Schafer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Soquel Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Soquel Schafer.
