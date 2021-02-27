Sophie Malamut has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sophie Malamut
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sophie Malamut is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Sophie Malamut works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Kips Bay Gynecology419 Park Ave S Rm 1305, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 545-5400
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sophie Malamut?
Sophie was super kind and receptive. She answered all my questions and was very thorough and not rushed out. She also said to message her via our patient portal if I ever need anything. So amazing!
About Sophie Malamut
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740833193
Frequently Asked Questions
Sophie Malamut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sophie Malamut works at
Sophie Malamut has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sophie Malamut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sophie Malamut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sophie Malamut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.