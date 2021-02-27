See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Sophie Malamut

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sophie Malamut is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Sophie Malamut works at NYU Kips Bay Gynecology in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Kips Bay Gynecology
    419 Park Ave S Rm 1305, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 545-5400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 27, 2021
Sophie was super kind and receptive. She answered all my questions and was very thorough and not rushed out. She also said to message her via our patient portal if I ever need anything. So amazing!
— Feb 27, 2021
Photo: Sophie Malamut
About Sophie Malamut

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740833193
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sophie Malamut has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sophie Malamut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sophie Malamut works at NYU Kips Bay Gynecology in New York, NY. View the full address on Sophie Malamut’s profile.

Sophie Malamut has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sophie Malamut.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sophie Malamut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sophie Malamut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

