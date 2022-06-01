See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Middletown, NY
Sophie Harrison, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sophie Harrison, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY. 

Sophie Harrison works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Monticello, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Garnet Health Doctors - Monticello
    38 Concord Rd, Monticello, NY 12701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sophie Harrison, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942856349
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sophie Harrison, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sophie Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sophie Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Sophie Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sophie Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sophie Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sophie Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

