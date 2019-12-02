Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sophia Wang, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sophia Wang, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kailua Kona, HI.
Locations
Sophia J. Wang Phd76-6225 Kuakini Hwy Ste C103, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-7176
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
very involved and compassionate
About Dr. Sophia Wang, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154474294
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.