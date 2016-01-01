Sophia Mai, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sophia Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sophia Mai, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sophia Mai, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Erie, PA.
Sophia Mai works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1001 State St # 1408, Erie, PA 16501 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sophia Mai?
About Sophia Mai, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1871945188
Frequently Asked Questions
Sophia Mai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sophia Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sophia Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sophia Mai works at
3 patients have reviewed Sophia Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sophia Mai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sophia Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sophia Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.