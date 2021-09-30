Sophea Bachalis, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sophea Bachalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sophea Bachalis, CRNP
Overview
Sophea Bachalis, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Sophea Bachalis works at
Locations
Perelman Ctr Adv Med Gastro3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 349-8222
Ratings & Reviews
Sophea is one of the best Nurse Practitioners I have ever met! She is even better than some of the doctors I have had in the past. She really cares and she is always available to answer my questions or talk to me about any concerns. She always responds in the patient portal quickly. I never feel like she's hard to get a hold of and I don't feel like a number. I came to her with very high liver enzymes and she figured out what was wrong with me and has been monitoring me ever since. I trust her so much! Sophea is sweet and kind with a calm, caring, and friendly demeanor. I highly recommend her!
About Sophea Bachalis, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073050928
