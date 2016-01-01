See All Family Doctors in Stamford, CT
Soohyun Nam, APRN

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Soohyun Nam, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Soohyun Nam works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    30 Buxton Farm Rd Ste 220, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 322-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982769600
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California San Francisco
