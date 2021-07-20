Sonya Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonya Wells, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sonya Wells, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Liberty Township, OH.
Sonya Wells works at
Locations
Liberty Family Medicine6615 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 100, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 755-1912Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sonya listened to my concerns and addressed them and made follow up plans. She listened to me and i never felt rushed. A very good visit.
About Sonya Wells, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonya Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Sonya Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.