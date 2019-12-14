Sonya Moretti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sonya Moretti, CRNP
Overview
Sonya Moretti, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1050 Clove Rd Staten Is, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Where did she relocate to?
About Sonya Moretti, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548453913
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonya Moretti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonya Moretti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sonya Moretti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Moretti.
