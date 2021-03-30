Sonya Isler, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonya Isler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sonya Isler, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Sonya Isler, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.
Mindpath Health3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She really listened to my problems and concerns. And didn't want to just give me any pill that might hurt me.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1336628957
- University of Phoenix
- East Carolina University
Sonya Isler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sonya Isler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonya Isler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sonya Isler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Isler.
