Sonya Isler, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sonya Isler, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.

Sonya Isler works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindpath Health
    3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-3130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Schizophrenia
Self-Harm
Sleep Disorders
Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2021
    She really listened to my problems and concerns. And didn't want to just give me any pill that might hurt me.
    Ivion Davis — Mar 30, 2021
    About Sonya Isler, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336628957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Phoenix
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • East Carolina University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonya Isler, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonya Isler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sonya Isler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonya Isler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sonya Isler works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Sonya Isler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sonya Isler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Isler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Isler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Isler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

