Sonya Harris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonya Harris, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sonya Harris, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hartford, CT.
Sonya Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Intercommunity Inc.16 Coventry St, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 569-5900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sonya Harris?
About Sonya Harris, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417416041
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonya Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonya Harris works at
Sonya Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.