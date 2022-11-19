Sonja Taneska-Proctor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sonja Taneska-Proctor, LMFT
Overview
Sonja Taneska-Proctor, LMFT is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Las Vegas, NV.
Sonja Taneska-Proctor works at
Locations
Intrinsic Care, LLC - Sonja Taneska-Proctor5550 Painted Mirage Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (619) 894-5252
S P Counseling15706 Pomerado Rd # S-210, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 472-7280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I owe Dr. Sonja a very heartfelt thank you! She gave me actionable tools to get back on track in life. I worked with her for processing grief and counseling to help me manage my ADHD. She is a very thoughtful listener and my sessions with her made such a positive impact on my life!
About Sonja Taneska-Proctor, LMFT
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English, Macedonian and Serbian Cyrillic
- 1316287691
Education & Certifications
- St Cyril and Methodist University Skopje Macedonia
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonja Taneska-Proctor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonja Taneska-Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonja Taneska-Proctor speaks Macedonian and Serbian Cyrillic.
62 patients have reviewed Sonja Taneska-Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonja Taneska-Proctor.
