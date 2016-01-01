Sonja Newberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sonja Newberry, LPC
Overview
Sonja Newberry, LPC is a Counselor in Lawrenceville, GA.
Sonja Newberry works at
Locations
Lighthouse Family Counseling Center223 Scenic Hwy Ste 101, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 637-1182
- 2 121 E Crogan St Unit 1171, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 637-1182
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Sonja Newberry, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1295031086
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonja Newberry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonja Newberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Sonja Newberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonja Newberry.
