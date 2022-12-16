Sonja Julian, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonja Julian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sonja Julian, PA-C
Overview
Sonja Julian, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Sonja Julian works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave525 Jamestown St, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (267) 845-4582
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - King of Prussia170 N Henderson Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (223) 377-2009
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sonja Julian?
My visit was quick and pleasant. I would highly recommend Sonja!
About Sonja Julian, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1558878546
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonja Julian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sonja Julian using Healthline FindCare.
Sonja Julian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonja Julian works at
29 patients have reviewed Sonja Julian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonja Julian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonja Julian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonja Julian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.