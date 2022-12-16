See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Sonja Julian, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Sonja Julian, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sonja Julian, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Sonja Julian works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave
    525 Jamestown St, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 845-4582
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - King of Prussia
    170 N Henderson Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (223) 377-2009

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sonja Julian?

Dec 16, 2022
My visit was quick and pleasant. I would highly recommend Sonja!
Marylynn — Dec 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sonja Julian, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Sonja Julian, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sonja Julian to family and friends

Sonja Julian's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sonja Julian

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sonja Julian, PA-C.

About Sonja Julian, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1558878546
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sonja Julian, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonja Julian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sonja Julian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Sonja Julian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Sonja Julian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonja Julian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonja Julian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonja Julian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.