Sonja Hanson, APRN

Cardiothoracic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sonja Hanson, APRN is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Physician Assistant in Duluth, MN. 

Sonja Hanson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Sonja Hanson, APRN

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1265057640
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonja Hanson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonja Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sonja Hanson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sonja Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sonja Hanson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Sonja Hanson’s profile.

    Sonja Hanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sonja Hanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonja Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonja Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

