Sonia Walker
Offers telehealth
Sonia Walker is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
Dr Robert Woodruff Dpm PA3855 Azalea Dr, Jackson, MS 39206 Directions (601) 366-9447
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Walker was the BEST in every aspect of the medical Profession..... Great DOCTOR...
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922386218
Sonia Walker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonia Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sonia Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Walker.
