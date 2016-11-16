Sonia Tovar, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonia Tovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sonia Tovar, FNP-C
Overview
Sonia Tovar, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harbor/UCLA and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Sonia Tovar works at
Locations
Health Clinica Salud and Familia1019 E Holt Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Keenan
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Prime Health Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the super Doctor. La super doctora Sonia responsable en su trabajo, te da el tiempo necesario para expresar tus enfermedades, me encanta su trabajo porque no solo es quimica si no que tambien te sugieres cambios en tu forma de comer sanamente. No hay palabras para describir esta hermosa mujer como Doctora "Creacion de Dios que bajo al mundo a darnos aliento de vida" Mil gracias. Tiempo de espera, que importa el tiempo, lo importante es calidad.
About Sonia Tovar, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1194744177
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Hosp
- Harbor/UCLA
- Loma Linda Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonia Tovar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sonia Tovar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonia Tovar speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Sonia Tovar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Tovar.
