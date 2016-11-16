See All Family Doctors in Pomona, CA
Sonia Tovar, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Sonia Tovar, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sonia Tovar, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harbor/UCLA and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Sonia Tovar works at Clinica Salud Y Familia in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pamela Sevilla, MD
Dr. Pamela Sevilla, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lauren Santell, DO
Dr. Lauren Santell, DO
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Clinica Salud and Familia
    1019 E Holt Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 623-7799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montclair Hospital Medical Center
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Bladder Infection
Chlamydia Infections
Allergies
Bladder Infection
Chlamydia Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Classes Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Keenan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Prime Health Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sonia Tovar?

    Nov 16, 2016
    She is the super Doctor. La super doctora Sonia responsable en su trabajo, te da el tiempo necesario para expresar tus enfermedades, me encanta su trabajo porque no solo es quimica si no que tambien te sugieres cambios en tu forma de comer sanamente. No hay palabras para describir esta hermosa mujer como Doctora "Creacion de Dios que bajo al mundo a darnos aliento de vida" Mil gracias. Tiempo de espera, que importa el tiempo, lo importante es calidad.
    Leticia Perez in Pomona, CA — Nov 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sonia Tovar, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sonia Tovar, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sonia Tovar to family and friends

    Sonia Tovar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sonia Tovar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sonia Tovar, FNP-C.

    About Sonia Tovar, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194744177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harbor/UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loma Linda Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonia Tovar, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonia Tovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sonia Tovar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonia Tovar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sonia Tovar works at Clinica Salud Y Familia in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Sonia Tovar’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sonia Tovar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Tovar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonia Tovar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonia Tovar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sonia Tovar, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.