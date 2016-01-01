Sonia Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sonia Simon, CP
Offers telehealth
Sonia Simon, CP is a Counselor in Bellaire, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6300 West Loop S Ste 508, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 669-1878
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Counseling
- English
- 1881771426
Sonia Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonia Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sonia Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Simon.
