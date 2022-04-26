Sonia Segui has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sonia Segui, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Sonia Segui, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Tampa Family Health Centers302 W FLETCHER AVE, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 866-0930
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
How was your appointment with Sonia Segui?
Awesome with my daughter Mae's issues. I am eternally grateful. Eunice T.
Sonia Segui accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Sonia Segui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Segui.
