Songki Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Songki Park, NP
Offers telehealth
Songki Park, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA.
Inova Behavioral Health Outpatient Center8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 202, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 852-7020
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184173296
Songki Park accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Songki Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Songki Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Songki Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.