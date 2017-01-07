Sondra McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sondra McCarty, CNP
Offers telehealth
Sondra McCarty, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Sondra McCarty works at
Kimberly A Bailey MD2123 Auburn Ave Ste 334, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-1500
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
very attentive, took time to discuss and understand my needs, explored options to treat, and was still efficient in time and focused exam. encounter at Christ Hospital physicians (not sleep disorder)
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497189617
Sondra McCarty accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sondra McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Sondra McCarty works at
