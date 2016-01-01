See All Speech Pathologists / Therapists in Duluth, MN
Sommer Luke, CCC-SLP

Speech-Language Pathology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sommer Luke, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Duluth, MN. 

Sommer Luke works at Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Sommer Luke, CCC-SLP

Specialties
  • Speech-Language Pathology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1427721257
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Deer River

