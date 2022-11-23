Soledad Triana, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Soledad Triana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Soledad Triana, PA-C
Overview
Soledad Triana, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Soledad Triana works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Skin Center - Lehigh Acres615 Williams Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972 Directions (239) 214-9216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Soledad Triana?
My appointment was at 1:05, I was told to arrive 5-10 minutes early to check in. There were no cars in the parking lot. The door was locked. At 1:02 someone finally came and opened the door. If they lock this door during lunch hour, then that needs to be put on the window beside the open times. Another patient came in after me and was seen before me. I didn't get into the exam room until 1:30. Why did I make an appointment?? Then the assistant asked a bunch of questions, the last being 3 statements to choose from about resuscitation, 911 calls. This was totally out of line as I am seeing a dermatologist, not dying on the floor. Florida has a DNR law, and that question is a private matter. The staff was highly unprofessional, except for Soledad, she was the only saving grace. It is unlikely I will patronize this office again. Very poor service and will not recommend Advanced Dermatology now that they have bought out this office.
About Soledad Triana, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1306320858
Frequently Asked Questions
Soledad Triana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Soledad Triana accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Soledad Triana using Healthline FindCare.
Soledad Triana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Soledad Triana works at
11 patients have reviewed Soledad Triana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Soledad Triana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Soledad Triana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Soledad Triana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.