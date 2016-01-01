Sol Pittenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sol Pittenger, PSY
Overview
Sol Pittenger, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New Bedford, MA.
Locations
- 1 888 Purchase St Unit 303, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 991-7010
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sol Pittenger, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265590590
Frequently Asked Questions
Sol Pittenger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sol Pittenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sol Pittenger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sol Pittenger.
