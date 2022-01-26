See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Soheila Hosseini, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Hosseini works at Los Angeles Therapy Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Los Angeles Therapy Institute
    520 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 406, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 857-4946
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Los Angeles Therapy Institute
    127 Broadway Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 857-4946

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Behavioral Disorders
Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Behavioral Disorders

Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Jan 26, 2022
Dr. Soheila is an incredible therapist. She literally changed my life. As a result of working with her, I am happier and way more productive in my life. I've had so so experiences with therapists in the past so I know a good one when I see one. She is awesome.
Katherine Sullivan — Jan 26, 2022
About Dr. Soheila Hosseini, PHD

Specialties
  • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114391935
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Soheila Hosseini, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosseini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hosseini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hosseini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosseini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosseini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosseini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

