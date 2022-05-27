See All Physicians Assistants in Austin, TX
Sofia Luna, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Sofia Luna, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sofia Luna, PA is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX. 

Sofia Luna works at MDVIP - Austin, Texas in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victory Medical
    4303 Victory Dr, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 462-3627
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 27, 2022
    She takes the time to listen. She doesn't over talk you medical terms you get lost in and dont understand. She was the first Dr. that made my husband understand how to get is sugar under control. With the help of the meds he has been good for over a year now. His levels are great and he has lost over 70 lbs. Thank you for saving my husband life. We owe it all to you.
    Glinda Brown wife of James Brown — May 27, 2022
    Photo: Sofia Luna, PA
    About Sofia Luna, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518177138
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sofia Luna, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sofia Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sofia Luna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sofia Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sofia Luna works at MDVIP - Austin, Texas in Austin, TX. View the full address on Sofia Luna’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sofia Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sofia Luna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sofia Luna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sofia Luna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

