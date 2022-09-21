See All Family Doctors in Puyallup, WA
Sofia Kolesnikova, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sofia Kolesnikova, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sofia Kolesnikova, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. 

Sofia Kolesnikova works at Champaign Dental Group in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Puyallup
    2930 S Meridian Ste 160, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sofia Kolesnikova?

Sep 21, 2022
She was very friendly and very thorough. I was even able to get my pap smear during my new patient visit. I got all my tests and lab work done in one visit and was only there for 30 minutes.
Kjersta Swanson — Sep 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sofia Kolesnikova, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Sofia Kolesnikova, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sofia Kolesnikova to family and friends

Sofia Kolesnikova's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sofia Kolesnikova

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sofia Kolesnikova, ARNP.

About Sofia Kolesnikova, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1851953855
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Sofia Kolesnikova, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sofia Kolesnikova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sofia Kolesnikova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Sofia Kolesnikova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sofia Kolesnikova works at Champaign Dental Group in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Sofia Kolesnikova’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Sofia Kolesnikova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sofia Kolesnikova.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sofia Kolesnikova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sofia Kolesnikova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.