Optometry
Dr. Soby Russal, OD is an Optometrist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from The New England College of Optometry, 2010.

Dr. Russal works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Ophthamology at Elkins Park
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027
  2. 2
    Einstein Ophthamology at Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Computer Vision Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Photophobia Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Viral Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Soby Russal, OD

Specialties
  Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1538471172
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  The Eye Care Center of New Jersey, 2011
Residency
Medical Education
  The New England College of Optometry, 2010
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Soby Russal, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russal is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Russal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Russal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

