Sneha Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sneha Thomas, APRN
Overview
Sneha Thomas, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Sneha Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Urgent Care4550 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 623-8810
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sneha Thomas?
I really like her, she pays attention to my needs
About Sneha Thomas, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235657149
Frequently Asked Questions
Sneha Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sneha Thomas works at
Sneha Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sneha Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sneha Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sneha Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.