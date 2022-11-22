Dr. Smadar Leiserowitz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiserowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smadar Leiserowitz, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smadar Leiserowitz, PSY.D is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with William Alanson White Inst
Dr. Leiserowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Smadar Leiserowitz, Psy.D.928 Broadway Ste 705, New York, NY 10010 Directions (917) 828-5387
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leiserowitz?
I have had sessions with Smadar for several years. I have significantly improved challenges in my life and looking forward to be able to fully transition into a better emotional state. Smadar is knowledgeable, she is non-judgmental, and honest. She is an expert in what she does and demonstrate that she care. Smadar is versatile and demonstrated cultural and diversity competency in helping me through my challenges. Flexibility in scheduling was also a plus. I highly recommend Smadar.
About Dr. Smadar Leiserowitz, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1316136617
Education & Certifications
- William Alanson White Inst
- Lutheran Hospital
- Hebrew University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leiserowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leiserowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leiserowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leiserowitz works at
Dr. Leiserowitz speaks French and Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiserowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiserowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leiserowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leiserowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.