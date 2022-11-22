See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Smadar Leiserowitz, PSY.D

Psychology
4 (13)
Overview

Dr. Smadar Leiserowitz, PSY.D is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with William Alanson White Inst

Dr. Leiserowitz works at Positive Health Chiropractic, New York, NY 10003 in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smadar Leiserowitz, Psy.D.
    928 Broadway Ste 705, New York, NY 10010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 22, 2022
I have had sessions with Smadar for several years. I have significantly improved challenges in my life and looking forward to be able to fully transition into a better emotional state. Smadar is knowledgeable, she is non-judgmental, and honest. She is an expert in what she does and demonstrate that she care. Smadar is versatile and demonstrated cultural and diversity competency in helping me through my challenges. Flexibility in scheduling was also a plus. I highly recommend Smadar.
    About Dr. Smadar Leiserowitz, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1316136617
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William Alanson White Inst
    Internship
    • Lutheran Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Hebrew University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smadar Leiserowitz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiserowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leiserowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leiserowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leiserowitz works at Positive Health Chiropractic, New York, NY 10003 in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Leiserowitz’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiserowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiserowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leiserowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leiserowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

