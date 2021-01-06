Dr. Smadar Aviv, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aviv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smadar Aviv, PHD
Overview
Dr. Smadar Aviv, PHD is a Psychologist in Fresno, CA.

Locations
Dwight W Sievert, MD Inc7131 N 11th St Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 435-0800Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aviv is a genuinely caring psychologist and provides outstanding mental and emotional support. I would definitely recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Smadar Aviv, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003828518
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aviv has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aviv accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aviv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviv. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviv.
