Dr. Slava Belits, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Slava Belits, DC
Overview
Dr. Slava Belits, DC is a Chiropractor in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Belits works at
Locations
-
1
2717philippi Center Inc.13710 E Rice Pl, Aurora, CO 80015 Directions (303) 693-2225
-
2
Colorado Chiropractic Rehabilitation4090 S Parker Rd Ste 125, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 693-2225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belits?
About Dr. Slava Belits, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1013087808
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belits accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belits works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Belits. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.