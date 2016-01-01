See All Acupuncturists in Holmdel, NJ
Siu So, LAC

Acupuncture
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Siu So, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Holmdel, NJ. 

Siu So works at BAYSHORE ACUPUNCTURE & TRADITIONAL MEDICINE in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Bayshore Acupuncture & Traditional Medicine
    721 N Beers St Ste 1E, Holmdel, NJ 07733 (732) 888-2088
    Old Bridge office
    18 Throckmorton Ln Ste 210, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 (732) 679-9977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Allergies
Anxiety
Acupuncture
Allergies
Anxiety

Acupuncture
Allergies
Anxiety
Back Pain
Depressive Disorders
Headache
Insomnia
Migraine
Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Pain
    About Siu So, LAC

    Specialties
    Acupuncture
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1306084058
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Siu So, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Siu So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Siu So has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Siu So.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Siu So, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Siu So appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

