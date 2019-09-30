Sirna Musa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sirna Musa
Sirna Musa is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 362-5321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Went to AFC July 2018 was quickly diagnosed with Acute sinusitis. She was very attentive and asked a lot of pertinent questions before making conclusion. Great doctor would like to have for primary physician if that was possible. Thanks again
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376034660
