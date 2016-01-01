Sipra Sengupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sipra Sengupta, LMFT
Overview
Sipra Sengupta, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Covina, CA.
Locations
- 1 527 E Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 967-8700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Sipra Sengupta, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Hindi
- 1538293972
