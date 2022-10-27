See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodridge, IL
Sincer Jacob, PA-C

Orthopedics
5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sincer Jacob, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Sincer Jacob works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Sincer Jacob, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedics
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1811322720
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Sincer Jacob, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sincer Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sincer Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sincer Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sincer Jacob works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL. View the full address on Sincer Jacob’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Sincer Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sincer Jacob.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sincer Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sincer Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

