Simone Pitre, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Simone Pitre, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Simone Pitre works at Hamilton Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Matrix Medical
    9201 E Mountain View Rd Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 564-3627
  2
    Lafayette
    110 Curran Ln, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 706-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (5)
    May 05, 2022
    When I was discharged from the hospital, Dr. Pitre was assigned to be my aftercare practitioner. She genuinely cared about what I was going through. She listened to my concerns and was very caring and reassuring as well as very professional. I highly recommend her and her friendly staff.
    About Simone Pitre, MSN

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1437160231
    University Of Southwestern Louisiana/ School Of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Simone Pitre, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Simone Pitre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Simone Pitre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Simone Pitre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Simone Pitre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Simone Pitre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Simone Pitre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Simone Pitre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

