Offers telehealth
Simone Gorski, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group574 Middle Tpke E, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-4334
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Simone es very pleasant , has good bed side manners . I liked the health recommendations she made, and she promptly followed up on some issues
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1992232813
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
2 patients have reviewed Simone Gorski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Simone Gorski.
