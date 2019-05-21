See All Neuropsychologists in Kingston, NY
Dr. Simone Collymore, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Simone Collymore, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Kingston, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Med Ctr

Dr. Collymore works at Dr. Simone FM Collymore in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Simone FM Collymore
    212 Fair St # 2, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 338-4784

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Developmental Disorders
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Autism
Developmental Disorders
Neurodegenerative Diseases

Treatment frequency



Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Simone Collymore, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Neuropsychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740375948
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mt Sinai Med Ctr
Internship
  • Burke Rehab Hosp-Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Simone Collymore, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collymore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Collymore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Collymore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Collymore works at Dr. Simone FM Collymore in Kingston, NY. View the full address on Dr. Collymore’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Collymore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collymore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collymore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collymore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

