Dr. Simone Collymore, PHD
Overview
Dr. Simone Collymore, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Kingston, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Med Ctr
Dr. Collymore works at
Locations
Dr. Simone FM Collymore212 Fair St # 2, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-4784
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr collymore is amazing patient loving and gets the correct diagnosis for treatment
About Dr. Simone Collymore, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1740375948
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Burke Rehab Hosp-Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collymore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collymore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Collymore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collymore.
