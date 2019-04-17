Dr. Selegean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simona Selegean, OD
Overview
Dr. Simona Selegean, OD is an Optometrist in Odessa, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4101 E 42nd St Ste 12, Odessa, TX 79762 Directions (432) 362-0352
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selegean?
Dr. Selegean has taken care of my eyes for years. She helped restore my eyes and choose the best contacts I needed after my previous optometrist caused a lot of damage by saying I could sleep in the contacts he prescribed me. Dr. Selegean is always very thorough and never rushes, taking time to thoroughly answer questions, but be prepared to wait a bit because of this. It's worth it.
About Dr. Simona Selegean, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1649493321
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selegean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Selegean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selegean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selegean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selegean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.