Simona Efanov
Offers telehealth
Simona Efanov is a Clinical Psychologist in Washington, DC.
C.c.c.c. LLC650 Pennsylvania Ave SE Ste 240, Washington, DC 20003 Directions (202) 544-5440
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Efanov is a wonderful therapist!
About Simona Efanov
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083133631
Simona Efanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Simona Efanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Simona Efanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Simona Efanov.
