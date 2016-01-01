Dr. Bartos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simona Bartos, DO
Overview
Dr. Simona Bartos, DO is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Bartos works at
Locations
-
1
Simona Bartos DO PA2100 Nw 127th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 937-2294
-
2
Simona B. Bartos DO PA4700 Sheridan St Ste I, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 937-2294
-
3
Rendon Center for Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine1001 NW 13th St Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 750-0544
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartos?
About Dr. Simona Bartos, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174553846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartos works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.