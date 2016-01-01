Overview

Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Miami.



Sima Alavi works at New Reflections Counseling in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.