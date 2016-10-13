Silvia Galvis Lundstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Silvia Galvis Lundstrom, LMHC
Overview
Silvia Galvis Lundstrom, LMHC is a Counselor in Bay Harbor Islands, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1045 Kane Concourse Ste 215, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 866-2242
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Silvia Galvis Lundstrom?
Finding a psychologist that can truly change your life is extremely rare, Dr Lundstrom has this gift. Her approach combines her knowledge of psychology with her strong spiritual awareness. She was able to help during the most challenging time of my life, through illness, divorce and more.
About Silvia Galvis Lundstrom, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932255643
Frequently Asked Questions
Silvia Galvis Lundstrom accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Silvia Galvis Lundstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Silvia Galvis Lundstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Silvia Galvis Lundstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Silvia Galvis Lundstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Silvia Galvis Lundstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.